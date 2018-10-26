L_R- Marc, Lynn, Carmel, Marie-Claude

The LINK Online, Oct.26-28,2018

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 26 October, 2018 , 0 Comments ↓

Share

Your hosts. Lynn, Carmel, Marie-Claude and Marc      (Video of show at bottom)

Listen

Cyber threats to Canadian elections

Online posts designed to provoke emotional reactions and to amplify them are a specialty of hackers, warn security experts. (iStock)

There has been much talk of alleged cyber interference in the U.S general election, and now there are concerns something similar might happen in Canada. This country is approaching its general election which will occur next year. Because the federal election in Canada is still conducted by paper ballot- as indeed is the vast majority of political voting at all levels here- there is less of a threat of tampering.

However, influencing and manipulating public opinion through social media via fake accounts, is a concern..

Lynn spoke to Aleksander Essex, an assistant professor of software engineering at Western University

Fake news, and now fake fact-checking

We’ve all heard of the concept of fake news, but now there are fake “fact-checking” sites to confuse people about the truth. (Shutterstock)

It used to be called false or misleading information, but now it’s been reduced to the more simplistic “fake news”. That’s one thing, and was countered to some extent by the rise of fact-checking sites. However, it may not come as a surprise given the nature of the internet, that there have been fake fact checking sites that have sprung up.  Some of these support the false news with supposedly factual information, others attack the real news, and even attack the real fact checking sites.

In some cases its for money- through website clicks- but in others its a deliberate attempt to sow confusion.

Marc spoke to Ramona Pringle. She is a technology columnist, an associate professor in the RTA School of Media, and director of the Innovation Studio both at Ryerson University in Toronto.

Great Lakes drowning numbers increase

Lake Erie, one of the Great Lakes seen churning here in a photo taken during a storm. (Dave Sandford/Dave Sandford Photography/CBC)

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project came into being in 2010.

They say the drownings are up by 14 people from last year, and unfamiliarity with the Lakes cold water is partly responsible.

Carmel spoke to Bob Pratt, a former firefighter and paramedic. He is the Executive Director of Education for the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project.  He says knowing how to swim in a calm and small pool is quite different from  swimming in the huge lake with waves and currents.

Video of show

Share
Posted in

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

@*@ Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Note: By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that Radio Canada International has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Radio Canada International does not endorse any of the views posted. Your comments will be pre-moderated and published if they meet netiquette guidelines.

Netiquette »

When you express your personal opinion in an online forum, you must be as courteous as if you were speaking with someone face-to-face. Insults and personal attacks will not be tolerated. To disagree with an opinion, an idea or an event is one thing, but to show disrespect for other people is quite another. Great minds don’t always think alike—and that’s precisely what makes online dialogue so interesting and valuable.

Netiquette is the set of rules of conduct governing how you should behave when communicating via the Internet. Before you post a message to a blog or forum, it’s important to read and understand these rules. Otherwise, you may be banned from posting.

  1. RCInet.ca’s online forums are not anonymous. Users must register, and give their full name and place of residence, which are displayed alongside each of their comments. RCInet.ca reserves the right not to publish comments if there is any doubt as to the identity of their author.
  2. Assuming the identity of another person with intent to mislead or cause harm is a serious infraction that may result in the offender being banned.
  3. RCInet.ca’s online forums are open to everyone, without regard to age, ethnic origin, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
  4. Comments that are defamatory, hateful, racist, xenophobic, sexist, or that disparage an ethnic origin, religious affiliation or age group will not be published.
  5. In online speak, writing in ALL CAPS is considered yelling, and may be interpreted as aggressive behaviour, which is unpleasant for the people reading. Any message containing one or more words in all caps (except for initialisms and acronyms) will be rejected, as will any message containing one or more words in bold, italic or underlined characters.
  6. Use of vulgar, obscene or objectionable language is prohibited. Forums are public places and your comments could offend some users. People who use inappropriate language will be banned.
  7. Mutual respect is essential among users. Insulting, threatening or harassing another user is prohibited. You can express your disagreement with an idea without attacking anyone.
  8. Exchanging arguments and opposing views is a key component of healthy debate, but it should not turn into a dialogue or private discussion between two users who address each other without regard for the other participants. Messages of this type will not be posted.
  9. Radio Canada International publishes contents in five languages. The language used in the forums has to be the same as the contents we publish. The usage of other languages, with the exception of some words, is forbidden. Messages that are off-topic will not be published.
  10. Making repetitive posts disrupts the flow of discussions and will not be tolerated.
  11. Adding images or any other type of file to comments is forbidden. Including hyperlinks to other websites is allowed, as long as they comply with netiquette. Radio Canada International  is in no way responsible for the content of such sites, however.
  12. Copying and pasting text written by someone else, even if you credit the author, is unacceptable if that text makes up the majority of your comment.
  13. Posting any type of advertising or call to action, in any form, to Radio Canada International  forums is prohibited.
  14. All comments and other types of content are moderated before publication. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to refuse any comment for publication.
  15. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to close a forum at any time, without notice.
  16. Radio Canada International  reserves the right to amend this code of conduct (netiquette) at any time, without notice.
  17. By participating in its online forums, you allow Radio Canada International to publish your comments on the web for an indefinite time. This also implies that these messages will be indexed by Internet search engines.
  18. Radio Canada International has no obligation to remove your messages from the web if one day you request it. We invite you to carefully consider your comments and the consequences of their posting.

*

﻿
Join us live every Friday as of 13:15 Montreal time, here
LONG FORMAT

Search by

Category

Author

Follow us

On Facebook
On Twitter Subscribe to the Cybermagazine
Highlights Additional Languages
Health, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

'Swab the World' campaign for more ethnic stem cells

International, Politics, Society

Remembrance- Poppy Campaign begins

Economy, International, Internet, Science and Technology, Politics

CPTPP trade deal clears Canadian Senate

International, Internet, Science and Technology, Society

Nobel Prize winner now a full professor at Waterloo

RCI | Français

L’Institut national de recherche scientifique (INRS) en croisade contre les changements climatiques

RCI | Español

Signos de la narco-cultura en Canadá

RCI | 中文

看好旅游者，加拿大的旅游公司推出 “大麻游 ”

العربية | RCI

قراءة في دوافع زيارة رئيس الحكومة الإسرائيلية إلى سلطنة عُمان