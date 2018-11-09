The LINK Online Nov. 9,10,11, 2018

Your hosts today: Lynn, Carmel, Marie-Claude and Marc (video of show at bottom)

Whither the freedom, and safety, of the press?

A series of recent events with journalists being shot, imprisoned, murdered, or labelled as enemies of the state, a Canadian lawyer says it’s a dark time for journalists.

He is calling on the Canadian government to enact new legislation whereby a criminal act against a journalist would carry a stiffer penalty than normal. He says that would send a signal to other nations, but also is asking the Canadian government to levy sanctions on foreign governments that act against a free press.

Lynn spoke with Toronto lawyer David Butt.

Outdoor sports company embraces”diversity”

An upscale outdoor sporting equipment chain says it’s time they recognised that Canada is changing.

Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) president David Labistour apologised to member in a letter for having used “white” models almost exclusively in its marketing campaigns, and promised to change in the future to feature more diverse models.

In these excerpts he explains his reasoning.

Remembrance: Canada’s lead to end the First World War

It’s now known as “Canada’s 100 days”. From the outset when Canadians were moved into the First World War trenches in early 1915, they earned a reputation as staunch fighters. By 1917, Canadians, led by a Canadian general, were known as fierce fighters, having achieved the first major tactical victory for the Allies at Vimy Ridge where others had failed, again at Hill 70, and again in the mud and mire of the blasted wasteland of Passchendaele.

By 1918, Canadians were widely recognized as the best fighting force in the war, and starting that summer were used as the shock troops to push the Germans back, leading and winning every battle up to Germany’s surrender.

On this 100th anniversary year, the Canadian War Museum has created a special exhibit to mark that campaign. Tim Cook, historian, author, and co-curator explains the term Canada’s 100 days.

Video of show

