The LINK Online, Jan. 4-5-6, 2019

How to best deal with the Christmas tree, post-season

They bring a bit of nature from the outdoors into the home, and with a nice “pine” perfume as well. Of course there can be lots of fun decorating the tree with lights and ornaments. When the season is over though, what to do with the millions of trees that now have to be removed from the house.

Lynn spoke to Andrew Holland of the Nature Conservancy of Canada about environmentally friendly ways of disposing of the trees

The “Dry January Challenge”

Among the many resolutions one might make is a relatively recent challenge of going ‘dry’ for the month of January.

For many people the Christmas and New Year’s holiday season leads to a lot of socialising and perhaps a higher level of alcohol consumption. Going dry is one way of allowing you body to recover, but “de-toxing” is not really the main purpose.

Marc spoke to clinial psychologist Sue Vandermorris of the Baycrest Health Services research and training hospital.

Resolution: Getting fit for 2019

It’s a great idea; work off that extra holiday weight, or just get in better shape generally. It’s a typical New Year’s resolution, and it usually works, at least for a couple of months. That’s the problem, how to keep motivated.

Lynn spoke with Personal trainer and fitness expert David Kim-MacKinnon

Bill- the river otter

Over the holidays, a river otter had apparently begun creating a winter home under a lakeside dock Marc had built.

The home had apparently been abandoned after being half-built, but still left quite a mess. The next day the animal was seen gaily trotting and sliding across the lake obviously enjoying the chance to slide a bit on the snow and ice of the lake.

