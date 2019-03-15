L-R: Terry, Lynn, Marie-Claude, Marc

The LINK Online, Mar. 15,16,17, 2019

By Marc Montgomery | english@rcinet.ca
Friday 15 March, 2019 , 0 Comments ↓

Your hosts, Terry, Lynn, Marie-Claude, Marc (Video of show at bottom. Also archived on the Radio Canada Int’l Facebook page)

Listen

U.N. report on environment: humanity is at a crossroads

Smog and dust like that seen in New Delhi on Nov. 10, 2017 are among the many threats to human health documented in a comprehensive UN report. (Altaf Qadri/AP Photo)

It’s a dire report that ties climate change and other environmental issues together and predicts that millions of people will die without urgent action on these issues.  The report says the world has the technology and the money to make the changes, but people in positions of power or influence, meaning politicians and business leaders, must stop thinking in old ways

Lynn spoke to Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence, a non-profit environmental group.

Saudi escalation against human rights activism

Loujain al-Hathloul, who graduated from university in Canada, has spent nearly 10 months in prison on charges of supporting ‘hostile elements.’ She and other Saudi activists went on trial Wednesday morning.(Loujain al-Hathloul/AP)

The Saudi Arabian regime appears to be hardening its position against human rights activists in the country.  Eleven women appeared in court this month to face charges for their peaceful activism.

Two activists have connections to Canada. One of them is the sister of blogger Raif Badawi who was given 50 lashes for his posts and who remains in prison. His wife and children are living in Canada.  Canada and about 3 dozen other countries have signed a statement condemning the arrests of the women last May.

Terry spoke to Jacqueline Hansen, Amnesty International Canada’s Major Campaigns and Women’s Rights Campaigner, 

The political scandal in Canada facing Justin Trudeau, continues

Jody Wilson-Raybould former Attorney-General told the justice committee she was ‘hounded’ about the SNC-Lavalin criminal prosecution by top Liberal officials, even the Prime Minister. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press/Feb. 27, 2019)

The scandal which broke in the news weeks ago has tarnished the Liberal party and the personal reputation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It concerns allegations of political interference in a legal case against the giant engineering firm SNC Lavalin, charged with bribery and fraud. The allegations concern undue pressure on the then Attorney Journey Jody Wilson-Raybould, who quit the Trudeau cabinet over the issue. The latest uproar came when the Liberal majority on the all-party Justice Committee shut down an emergency meeting almost as soon as it started causing an uproar among opposition members.

Marc spoke to political studies professor Jennifer Wallner (PhD) of the University of Ottawa about this latest event and the ongoing scandal.

Watch the video of The Link March 15 2019

Images of the week

*

﻿
