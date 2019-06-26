When Canadians play “the beautiful game”

The sport of soccer, or football as it’s generally known around the world outside of North America, is enjoying a huge increase in popularity in Canada. In fact, although hockey seems to be a part of the Canadian genetic makeup, more young Canadians play soccer than do hockey.

The reason is likely due to the simplicity and cost of soccer. Unlike hockey with its multitude of pads, helmet, sticks, and skates, all very expensive equipment that must constantly be upgraded as a child grows, football’s needs are few. All it takes is a ball, a field and soccer boots. Also soccer has become increasingly popular among girls and women. The sport has also become an important way for newcomers from around the world to integrate into Canada. Indeed it gives them an advantage as their countries of origin almost always have a much greater history and experience with the sport.

With a new professional Premier league starting in Canada to compete with the already existing top North American MLS league, there are more opportunities for newcomers to make their way as football professionals in Canada.

The Montreal Impact, the third Canadian team to enter the MLS league after Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps, each with team members from around the world is a reflection of the diversity in Canadian society today.