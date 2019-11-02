History of international radios

Read more:

Peter Gzowski, a journalist and writer who became famous for hosting CBC radio’s Morningside program

Jacques Languirand, a broadcaster, playwright, writer, actor, journalist, producer, director and teacher. He worked at RCI in the 1950s

Georges Skvor, a poet recognized in the 1975 International Who’s Who. He was known by the pen name Pavel Javor and once worked in RCI’s Czech section

George Fiala, a classical music composer who wrote more than 200 works, including five symphonies

Anna Anders Nowakowski recieved several war-time decorations including the Croix des Anciens Combattants Volontaires

Charles Tisseyre, current host of Découverte, Radio-Canada’s science program

Michèle Boisvert, former director at La Presse’s business section and now Executive Vice-President, Public Affairs at la Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, once worked in RCI’s French section

RCI also once employed a real Russian duke, dubbed ‘the Russian prince.’ Alexander Lieven came to Canada in 1951 and was a journalist in RCI’s Russian section from 1954 to 1979.

Radio Canada International also produced recordings that helped Canadian artists become known throughout the world including: Glenn Gould, Oscar Peterson, Jean Carignan, Diane Tell, Karen Young and Oliver Jones.

For 74 years, Radio Canada International’s mandate hasn’t changed: allow people who know little or nothing about Canada to learn about its culture, society and democratic values.

Through its news reports, interviews, programs, and in-depth web series, Radio Canada International continues to fulfill its mandate.

For Canadians, Radio Canada International offers unique view of the country and creates links with people around the world.

Radio Canada International has become an anchor, a reference point and an integration tool for people whether they’re potential immigrants, new arrivals or simply have a deep curiosity about Canada.

Radio Canada International continues to create these links in both of Canada’s official languages, as well as Arabic, Chinese and Spanish, the mother tounges of thousands of our listeners and web site vistiors, many who have been following us for years.

For its 74th anniversary, Radio Canada International looks back on its history offering you a singular perspective of the country: multi-cultural, uniquely Canada and resolutely looking to the future.

Acknowledgements to :

Radio-Canada Media Library and Archives, Library and Archives Canada.

