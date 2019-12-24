Sketch of Life – Christmas Markets

Christmas in Canada

Canada is considered by many as an ideal destination to spend Christmas. In fact, it has been ranked as one of the most exciting countries for the celebration of the nativity in 2018 by the travel website Taxi2Airport. Some Canadian cities are also internationally renowned when it comes to Christmas festivities, such as Quebec City, the capital city of the French-speaking province of Quebec.

In terms of traditions, Canada's celebrations are mainly inspired by French, British and American cultures. However, some are common to every Canadian household.

The Christmas tree is one of them. It is the main symbol of Christmas in Canada. We can find it in homes, businesses and public spaces. The tree symbolizes the persistence of leaves, life and the magic of winter.

Canadians are also known for their illuminations. Many cities and towns display an array of decorations on their monuments. Some residents even create real light shows in their gardens.

Like European cities, Canada also has its Christmas markets. These are numerous in the provincial capitals, but also in the various neighbouring cities, like in Quebec, for example.

Finally, the national capital also celebrates Christmas in December. Ottawa's Parliament puts on its best colours and even presents a spectacular multimedia projection show for the public.

Now, let us transport you to the various Canadian provinces with our audioslide. We will go from coast to coast to coast, starting with the far north.

Visit Radio Canada International’s website