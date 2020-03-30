A member of the Tosh de Boisbriand community gets his mail Monday, March 30, 2020 in Boisbriand, Que. north of Montreal. Quebec public health authorities have placed the community of around 4,000 orthodox Jews in the Laurentians under quarantine after a number of members tested positive for COVID-19. © Associated Press/Ryan Remiorz
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.