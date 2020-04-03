Visitors wearing face masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus walk along a path at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, Friday, April 3, 2020. Beijing has reopened most public parks as the pace of new infections has slowed in China's capital though many are limiting the number of visitors per day or requiring advance purchase of admission tickets. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Visitors wearing masks to protect against the spread of coronavirus in Beijing
