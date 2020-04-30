A Cyclone helicopter flies over HMCS Fredericton as its crew leaves the Halifax Harbour for a six-month deployment to the Mediterranean Sea as part of NATO's Operation Reassurance in Halifax on Monday, January 20, 2020. Defence officials are scrambling following reports a Canadian military helicopter has gone missing while participating in a NATO operation in the Mediterranean Sea. (Darren Calabrese/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: Canadian Armed Forces, cyclone, Greece, helicopter, missing
