A couple wearing face masks visit the promenade on the Bund along the Huangpu River during a holiday on May Day, or International Workers' Day, in Shanghai on May 1, 2020. - With optimism and a heavy dose of caution, millions of Chinese hit the road or visited newly re-opened tourist sites on May 1 for an extended national holiday in a post-coronavirus confidence test. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags: , ,

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Search by

Category

Author

Your choices Highlights Additional Languages
Health, Internet, Science & Technology

COVID-19: Canada tests disinfecting robot

RCI | Français

1er mai au Québec : fête en murmures pour les travailleurs essentiels précaires

RCI | Español

El Parlamento canadiense se reúne usando la controvertida aplicación Zoom

RCI | 中文

新冠疫情媒体日子难过，Postmedia关15家报纸，BBC预期1.25亿英镑减收

العربية | RCI

فيرس كورونا : بيع دم المتعافين من الفيروس على الانترنت

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Le syndicat dépose une action en justice pour empêcher la réouverture de l'usine CargillConserver sa place en garderie ne sera pas gratuit jusqu'au 1er septembreL'Antonov 225 est arrivé avec son matériel médicalMalgré les pressions, la gouverneure du Michigan maintient le confinementDes « lanceurs d'alerte » se taisent par peur des représaillesOttawa interdit 1500 modèles d'armes à feuRèglement sur les armes : les conservateurs accusent les libéraux d'opportunismeDéconfinement : Québec change sa stratégie de dépistageProblèmes de santé et classes de plus de 15 élèves : des réponses à vos questionsEst-ce qu’Ottawa en fait trop?
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un makes first public appearance in weeks, say state media'30 years of incredible memories': Family mourns B.C. pilot in military helicopter crashMacKay accused of 'dog-whistle' politics after criticizing O'Toole for supporting trans 'bathroom' billCanadians who don't qualify for CERB are getting it anyway — and could face consequencesUnion takes legal action to stop Cargill meat-packing plant from reopening amid COVID-19 outbreakStill many unanswered questions about remdesivir's potential as a COVID-19 treatmentPM announces ban on 1,500 types of 'assault-style' firearms — effective immediately5 military members missing after helicopter crash now presumed deadMajor U.S. airlines to require passengers to wear masks, though start dates varyOntario allowing small list of businesses to reopen with 'strict safety guidelines'