A health worker is seen through a sign, as she demonstrates with her co-workers to get back the 5 percent of the salary that was cut ten years ago in front of Vall d'Hebron Hospital, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Barcelona, Spain, May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
