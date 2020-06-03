A man and a woman hold hands aloft in Hyde Park during a "Black Lives Matter" protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man and a woman hold hands aloft in Hyde Park during a “Black Lives Matter” protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis, London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Confinement - Our lives in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
L'ex-secrétaire à la Défense James Mattis accuse Trump de diviser le paysLes quatre ex-policiers impliqués dans la mort de George Floyd inculpésMort de George Floyd : l'heure est venue d'exiger des changements, dit ObamaMort de George Floyd : que signifient les accusations contre Derek Chauvin?Sauvegarde du patrimoine : Québec manque à ses devoirsTrudeau accusé de manquer de courage face à TrumpRelance économique : Québec mise sur les maisons des aînés et les infrastructuresCette photo où Hitler est comparé à Trump a été manipuléeL’hydroxychloroquine n’est pas efficace pour prévenir la COVID-19, conclut une étudeUne « DPJ » des aînés : l'IRIS fait des propositions pour un Québec vieillissant
Barack Obama urges young Americans to push for change in wake of George Floyd's deathHydroxychloroquine fails to prevent COVID-19 in those at high risk, trial showsCOVID-19 has caused spike in security guard hiring. Here's what the job's been likeGarneau expands required use of face masks on planes, trains, ships and transitFamily of Regis Korchinski-Paquet puts interview with police watchdog 'on hold' after leak by 'sources'Trump to ban Chinese passenger planes from coming to U.S. as of June 16Supreme Court goes Zoom: court to start virtual hearings during pandemic closureSearch concludes for crashed chopper and lost Canadian service membersU.S. defence secretary doesn't want to use historic legislation to quell protestsIndigenous women's organization gives Ottawa failing grade on its MMIWG response