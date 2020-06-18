Doctors hail Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers

By Radio Canada International
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, June 18, 2020 11:58

Doctors hail Indian soldiers killed during confrontation with Chinese soldiers in the Ladakh region, during a candle light vigil to pay tributes in New Delhi, India, Thursday, June 18, 2020. Twenty Indian troops were killed in a clash with Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley area Monday night that was the deadliest conflict between the sides in 45 years. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

