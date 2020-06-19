A security guard stands on duty as residents pass by the Canadian Embassy in Beijing on Friday, June 19, 2020. Chinese prosecutors charged two detained Canadians with spying Friday in an apparent bid to step up pressure on Canada to drop a U.S. extradition request for a Huawei executive under house arrest in Vancouver. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Residents pass by the Canadian Embassy in Beijing
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.