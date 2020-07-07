Deputy Migration Minister greets the 25 unaccompanied refugee children

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, July 7, 2020 11:25

Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos, right, greets the 25 unaccompanied refugee children as they prepare to board a plane to Lisbon, Portugal at Athens International Airport, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Portuguese authorities have agreed to take in several hundred children from refugee camps in Greece following an appeal for help by the Greek government to other European Union countries. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Radio-Canada.ca CBC.ca
Transmission de la COVID-19 par l’air : « Des preuves émergent », reconnaît l'OMSPlus d’insectes que d’habitude cette annéeServices à l'enfance : l'Assemblée des Premières Nations et Ottawa signent un protocoleLiaisons aériennes régionales : Bonnardel rencontre maires et députésJoe Biden promet que les États-Unis réintégreront l'OMS s'il est éluLa nièce de Donald Trump trace un portrait dévastateur du président et de leur familleAndrew Scheer et Brian Pallister aperçus sans masque à l’aéroport Pearson de TorontoUne poursuite de 900 millions de dollars contre le Service correctionnel du CanadaL'ouverture de la bulle atlantique avec le reste du Canada toujours sur le radarService Canada rouvrira graduellement ses bureaux
Opposition MPs win votes for documents, special committee meetings to probe WE Charity dealToronto police officer charged in connection with homicide of former Liberian rebel leader in London, Ont.Andrew Scheer spotted without a mask at Toronto's Pearson AirportU.S. notifies UN of withdrawal from World Health OrganizationBrewery received licence to make hand sanitizer the same day PM held photo opSome good news from around the world on TuesdayU.S. Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone XL pipeline projectAt libel trial, Johnny Depp blasts Amber Heard's 'sick' abuse claimForeign students in U.S. could face deportation if their coursework is entirely onlineUber getting into grocery delivery business in Canada