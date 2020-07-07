Deputy Migration Minister greets the 25 unaccompanied refugee children

Deputy Migration Minister Giorgos Koumoutsakos, right, greets the 25 unaccompanied refugee children as they prepare to board a plane to Lisbon, Portugal at Athens International Airport, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Portuguese authorities have agreed to take in several hundred children from refugee camps in Greece following an appeal for help by the Greek government to other European Union countries. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)