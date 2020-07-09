Commuters with face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for a bus in Kolkata, India, Thursday, July 9, 2020. India has overtaken Russia to become the third worst-affected nation by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Commuters with face masks wait for a bus in Kolkata, India
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.