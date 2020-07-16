Red Moon Roberts, 16, from the Sto:lo Nation near Chilliwack, B.C., wears moccasins bearing the flags of the United States and Canada crafted from beads as she poses for a photograph before competing during the final day of the 32nd annual Squamish Nation Youth Powwow, in West Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday July 14, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck