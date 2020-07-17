An anti-government demonstrator poses in a clown mask as others burn tires and wood to block a road in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Trash has been piling up in different parts of Lebanon recently as no deal has been reached between the government and waste management companies over payments for their employees. Most workers at the companies are foreigners and want to get paid in U.S. dollars. Lebanon is witnessing shortage in hard currency and the Lebanese pound has lost more than 80% of its value in recent months. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)