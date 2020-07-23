A member of the Vancouver Police traffic section that was providing an escort with other officers, rides behind a person on a bike participating in a roving protest against racism, in Vancouver, on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Vancouver council has voted unanimously to ban street checks because of overwhelming racial profiling, but the Vancouver Police Board, not council, has the final say on any decision about the checks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Police rides behind a person in protest against racism
