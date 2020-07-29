A woman looks through a door of new set up test station as she waits with others for the possibility to be tested on the coronavirus at the airport Tegel in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The Berlin set up new test centers at their airports for free of charge coronates for returners from foreign countries. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
