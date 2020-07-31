A protester dances during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as border police officers stand by, outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, Friday, July 31, 2020. Protesters demanded that the embattled Israeli leader resign as he faces a trial on corruption charges and grapples with a deepening coronavirus crisis. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
