A woman struggles to make her way during heavy winds in Atlantic City, NJ

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 12:32

A woman struggles to make her way into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino during heavy winds, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Atlantic City, NJ. Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain during an inland march up the U.S. East Coast, including New Jersey, on Tuesday after making landfall as a hurricane along the North Carolina coast, (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Black History

Life in the time of COVID-19

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy