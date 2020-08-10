Protesters turn back tear gas canister against the Lebanese riot police, during anti-government protest following Tuesday's massive explosion which devastated Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Protesters turn back tear gas canister against the Lebanese riot police

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, August 10, 2020 14:58

Protesters turn back tear gas canister against the Lebanese riot police, during anti-government protest following Tuesday’s massive explosion which devastated Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy