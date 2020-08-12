Jerry Dias, President of the Unifor union, sits opposite Jacqueline Oliva, head of human resources for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Canada at the start of formal contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Jerry Dias, President of the Unifor union, sits opposite Jacqueline Oliva, head of human resources for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Canada at the start of formal contract talks with the Detroit Three automakers, Fiat Chrysler, Ford and General Motors, in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Jerry Dias, President of union, sits opposite the head of human resources
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.