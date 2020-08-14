People walk through rays of evening light in downtown Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
People walk through rays of evening light in downtown Toronto
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
Québec 22°C
Fredericton 22°C
Halifax 20°C
Charlottetown 19°C
Saint-John's 13°C
Whitehorse 14°C
Yellowknife 15°C
Iqaluit 14°C
People walk through rays of evening light in downtown Toronto, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.