An area consumed by fires sits scorched near Labrea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. According to the National Institute for Space Research, fires in the Brazilian Amazon increased 28% in July from a year ago. Environmentalists have expressed concern at the rise because August traditionally marks the beginning of the fire season in the region. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
