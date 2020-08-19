Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, August 19, 2020 15:25

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the Queen’s Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc look on as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland speaks during a news conference on parliament hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy