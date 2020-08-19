Protesters gather in front of the Minsk Tractor Works Plant to support workers leaving the plant after their work shift in Minsk, Belarus, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko repeatedly rejected demands to step down and bristled at the idea of talks with the opposition, denouncing the coordination council on Tuesday as a “an attempt to seize power” in the country. Nevertheless, the council is set to convene for the first time Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)