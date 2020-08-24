Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Eric Sogard gives over the fence and into the net to catch a foul ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins’ Ehire Adrianza in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Eric Sogard gives over the fence and into the net to catch a foul ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins' Ehire Adrianza in the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Eric Sogard over the fence to catch a ball
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.