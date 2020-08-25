Reporters attend Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s first news conference as leader on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Reporters attend Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole's first news conference as leader on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Reporters attend Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s first news conference
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.