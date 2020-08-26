Cody Cloud walks back toward the beach in Galveston, Texas

Cody Cloud walks back toward the beach after taking pictures of the waves Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Galveston, Texas, as Hurricane Laura moves toward the Gulf Coast. Forecasters say Laura is rapidly intensifying and will become a “catastrophic” Category 4 hurricane before landfall. It’s churning toward Texas and Louisiana, gathering wind and water that swirls over much of the Gulf of Mexico. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)