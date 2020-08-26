Mr. Wahabzadah gives his victim impact statement at the Christchurch High Court

Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah gestures as he gives his victim impact statement during the sentencing hearing for Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant at the Christchurch High Court after Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in Christchurch, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. More than 60 survivors and family members will confront the New Zealand mosque gunman this week when he appears in court to be sentenced for his crimes in the worst atrocity in the nation’s modern history. (John Kirk-Anderson/Pool Photo via AP)