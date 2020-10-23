People are seen as silhouettes as they walk holding hands along the boardwalk overlooking Lake Ontario on a fall evening in Toronto on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

People are seen as silhouettes as they walk holding hands along the boardwalk overlooking Lake Ontario on a fall evening in Toronto on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy