A vacant commercial location is pictured for lease in downtown Vancouver Tuesday, October 27, 2020. There have been many businesses close up shop and put their commercial locations up for lease since the pandemic started in the early spring of 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
A vacant commercial location is pictured for lease in downtown Vancouver
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.