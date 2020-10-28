Women’s rights activists protest in Warsaw, Poland

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 11:47

Women’s rights activists with posters of the Women’s Strike action protest in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 against recent tightening of Poland’s restrictive abortion law. Massive nationwide protests have been held ever since a top court ruled Thursday that abortions due to fetal congenital defects are unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy