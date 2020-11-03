Julien Fortin comforted by Quebec Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 13:02

Julien Fortin, right, son of Suzanne Clermont who was stabbed to death on Halloween night by a man with a sword, is comforted by Quebec Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault, in front of the memorial to his mother, Monday, November 2, 2020 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy