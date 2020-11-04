Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, flanked by Quebec Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, from the left, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and Quebec Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet, right, and members of the National Assembly, pause for a minute of silence to honour victims of stabbings on Halloween night, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec Premier Francois Legault, centre, flanked by Quebec Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel, from the left, Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette and Quebec Labour, Employment and Social Solidarity Jean Boulet, right, and members of the National Assembly, pause for a minute of silence to honour victims of stabbings on Halloween night, at the legislature in Quebec City, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
Quebec Premier stands for a minute of silence to honour victims of stabbings
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.