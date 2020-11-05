A worker sprays disinfectant in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia

A worker sprays disinfectant to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at the KCM Cinemas theater in Bekasi, West Java, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. Indonesia’s economy entered its first recession since the Asian financial crisis more than two decades ago as the country struggles to curb the coronavirus pandemic under control.(AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
