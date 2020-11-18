A slum colony is decorated with lights as they celebrate Diwali in Mumbai

A slum colony is decorated with lanterns and lights as they celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. India’s festival season this year started on a subdued note with Dussehra celebrations the previous month, but traders say now people have come out of their homes and are flocking to shopping areas in key Indian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Patna this week. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)