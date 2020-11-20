A couple shops for a Christmas tree at a farmers market in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A couple shops for a Christmas tree at a farmers market in Montreal, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
A couple shops for a Christmas tree at a farmers market in Montreal
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.