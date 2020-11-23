Burnt mortars stored at a damaged ammunition store near Aeygestan, in outskirts of Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. The ammunition store was hit by Azerbaijanian forces on Oct. 5 and will be soon cleared of unexploded rockets, cannon rounds and grenades. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Burnt mortars stored at a damaged ammunition store near Aeygestan

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, November 23, 2020 11:47

Burnt mortars stored at a damaged ammunition store near Aeygestan, in outskirts of Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. The ammunition store was hit by Azerbaijanian forces on Oct. 5 and will be soon cleared of unexploded rockets, cannon rounds and grenades. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy