A demonstrator carries a U.S. flaw while march across Pacific Coast Highway Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 during a protest against a stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Huntington Beach, Calif. California health officials are restricting overnight activities starting Saturday night, though there are plenty of exceptions. They’re calling it a limited stay-at-home order designed to stem the rapidly spreading coronavirus by discouraging social gatherings. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)