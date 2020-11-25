Downtown Iqaluit, Nunavut, is shown after 2 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Iqaluit, like the rest of Nunavut, is under a strict two-week lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Downtown Iqaluit, Nunavut, is shown after 2 p.m. sunset

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 10:24

Downtown Iqaluit, Nunavut, is shown after 2 p.m. sunset on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Iqaluit, like the rest of Nunavut, is under a strict two-week lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy