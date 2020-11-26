A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A woman wears a protective face covering in North Vancouver

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, November 26, 2020 14:24

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks along the seawall in North Vancouver Wednesday, November 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy