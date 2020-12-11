French police officers gather on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower to protest against their working conditions, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Paris. Demonstrators in France have protested a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. Critics fear that the law could impinge on press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

French police officers gather in front of the Eiffel Tower to protest

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Friday, December 11, 2020 14:47

French police officers gather on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower to protest against their working conditions, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Paris. Demonstrators in France have protested a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. Critics fear that the law could impinge on press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy