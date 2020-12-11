French police officers gather on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower to protest against their working conditions, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Paris. Demonstrators in France have protested a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. Critics fear that the law could impinge on press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
French police officers gather on the Trocadero square in front of the Eiffel Tower to protest against their working conditions, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 in Paris. Demonstrators in France have protested a proposed bill that could make it more difficult for witnesses to film police officers. Critics fear that the law could impinge on press freedom and make it more difficult to expose police brutality. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)
French police officers gather in front of the Eiffel Tower to protest
Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:
Tags:
For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.