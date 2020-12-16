A man dressed like a Santa Claus keeps social distancing amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as he talks to a young girl in a shopping mall of Anglet, southwestern France, Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

A man dressed like a Santa Claus keeps social distancing

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Wednesday, December 16, 2020 11:37

A man dressed like a Santa Claus keeps social distancing amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic as he talks to a young girl in a shopping mall of Anglet, southwestern France, Wednesday, Dec.16, 2020. (AP Photo/Bob Edme)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy