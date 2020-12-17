Britain's Prince Charles, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, arrives to meet with front line health and care workers administering and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, in Glouscestershire, England Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain’s Prince Charles arrives to meet with health workers

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Thursday, December 17, 2020 10:36

Britain’s Prince Charles, wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, arrives to meet with front line health and care workers administering and receiving the COVID-19 vaccine during a visit to the Gloucestershire Vaccination Centre at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, in Glouscestershire, England Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy