Members of a ground search and rescue team walk along the shore of the Bay of Fundy in Hillsburn, N.S. as they continue to look for five fishermen missing after the scallop dragger Chief William Saulis sank in the Bay of Fundy, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. RCAF search and rescue aircraft and Canadian Coast Guard boats have been dispatched as well. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan