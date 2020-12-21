Healthcare workers pauses stand in a doorway at a COVID-19 testing centre in Toronto, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Healthcare workers stand in a doorway at a COVID-19 testing centre in Toronto

By Radio Canada International |
english@rcinet.ca
Posted: Monday, December 21, 2020 15:20

Healthcare workers pauses stand in a doorway at a COVID-19 testing centre in Toronto, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Categories: Uncategorized
Tags:

Do you want to report an error or a typo? Click here!

More stories

For reasons beyond our control, and for an undetermined period of time, our comment section is now closed. However, our social networks remain open to your contributions.
﻿

Podcast

The world in pictures

Canada in pictures

Search by

Category

Author

Safe&Sound • Julie Remy